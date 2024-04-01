Strong severe storm threat Tuesday

Stay weather aware overnight and throughout your Tuesday. Storms will form along a warm front just north of Central Kentucky, a few dipping into our northern counties. The more significant severe threat will push in Tuesday afternoon/evening as a cold front approaches, sparking strong to severe storms across the state. A moderate severe risk will impact parts of Ohio as well as clipping some of our far northern counties, while the rest of central Kentucky is under an enhanced risk. Damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes will be possible with these storms. A flood watch is in effect for our northeastern counties until Tuesday evening.