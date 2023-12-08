Strong storm chance for Saturday

As we head into another weekend, we say goodbye to the sun and dry weather and hello to some more active weather. Heavy rain, thunderstorms and wind are all a part of this December weekend. A strong system will begin to shift a few showers our way late tonight and into early Saturday.

There will be some dry times tomorrow, but the main line and heaviest rain will be barreling in later in the evening Saturday and into the night. Winds may exceed 30 mph during the cold front passage.

Temperatures before the front will make it into the low/mid 60s, but we will see a large drop for Sunday. The morning temperature will likely be the high for the day, then we will see the cold air come in quickly as the rain wraps up.

Sunday will be the drier of the two days especially later on. Early week will be much colder, but we will slowly see the temperature trend make it back into the 50s by Thursday. Sunny skies will also be the case for most of the week.