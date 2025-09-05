Strong storms around tonight

It has been a quiet day, but now we are beginning to see an uptick in rain and storm action this evening. Expect spotty to scattered showers, some with heavy rain and thunderstorms could be strong to severe at times with high winds being the highest storm threat. Much of the evening will hold these storms and many will then last into the night so have a way to receive warnings if you are sleeping.

Once we move into Saturday, the worst of the storm activity will fade, but light rain will linger all the way through mid afternoon (leading up to game time). Rain totals may exceed one inch for some by the end of the day. It will also be a cool and gloomy day with temperatures not likely to make it out of the 60s. Sunday does look to be a lot better with more sun and we warm to the low 70s. Next week brings quiet weather back as we dry out with sun and warm to the mid 80s for several days.