Strong storms fade tonight

Our afternoon has been a little more on the active side with heavy downpours in thunderstorms. There have been a few severe thunderstorm warnings mainly in southern KY. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in place until 11 pm with the threat for strong winds and large hail in any storm. Once we move past midnight, we'll see the weather quiet down as we turn cooler. Friday will be a much cooler day with clouds in the morning giving way to sunshine in the afternoon and high temperatures only in the mid 60s. The cool air will also come with a cool breeze out of the north. High pressure will continue to provide sun and quiet weather throughout the weekend and we'll slowly warm to the mid 70s by Sunday. Next week, we'll turn down right warm with high temperatures pushing into the low even mid 80s for a few days. Thunderstorm chances will remain in place Monday through Wednesday.