Strong storms inbound tonight

As we near the end of our weekend and month of March, we're still on pace to see a line of strong to severe thunderstorms blow through our region tonight. This strong line is a part of a low pressure that could bring us heavy rain, hail, damaging wind and even a few tornadoes. The timing of the worst part looks to be between 9 pm and 2 am for most of our viewing area. Southeastern KY will see the action a little later in the night/early Monday morning. Have a plan to be awakened should watches or warnings be issued in the overnight stretch. Rain totals with this system will likely be between one and one and half inches. Once the cold front is through, we will be left with more quiet weather for about two days before another round of storms comes in midweek. Thunderstorms and heavy rain is likely through the rest of the work week with the potential for flooding.