Stay weather aware throughout your evening. Strong to severe storms will be possible around the evening commute with a slight/marginal risk for severe weather. Watching for damaging winds, hail and heavy rain. Isolated showers and storms will continue to develop on and off Tuesday/Wednesday with the western part of the state under a marginal risk for severe storms. We stay in the mid/upper 80s throughout the week as storm chances dwindle down for the upcoming weekend.

Stay safe this evening.