Strong storms possible Sunday

Some of our Saturday has been hit with heavy showers and a few rumbles of thunder, but not everyone has seen action today. Many have an increased chance to pick up not only rain on Sunday, but a few strong to severe thunderstorms as well. We are caught between a couple of low pressures and the one to our northwest is bringing in the rain and storm chances for us overnight and for the remainder of our weekend.

Sunday morning should start mostly dry, but action will ramp up shortly after noon and continue off and on through the evening. A marginal risk for severe storms will sit over our entire viewing area tomorrow and the main storm threats will be strong to damaging wind gusts, torrential rain and frequent lightning. The potential for a tornado is low but not zero. Rain totals could be between 0.5" all the way up to an isolated 1.5".

Rain and storm action will wind down late Sunday night into Monday, then a dry stretch moves back in for much of next week again. We have also been running cooler than average for a week or so, but that will change soon, too. The temperature trend will rest in the low/mid 80s this weekend, then steadily climb to the mid/upper 80s by midweek and pushing up toward 90 degrees by next weekend proving that summer is not over yet.