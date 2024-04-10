Watch Now
Strong storms possible Thursday

Heavy rain and wind to come
Posted at 3:37 PM, Apr 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-10 15:37:30-04

The sun has been aloof today as the rain showers have remained in place for much of the day. Tonight we will see more scattered showers and even a thunderstorm or two with some wind.

Tomorrow, we have a similar day with rain around and a few thunderstorms with the chance for a strong to severe thunderstorm possible between midday and early afternoon. Some of these cells should have the tendency to drop heavy amounts of rain in a short amount of time, plus high wind gusts. Winds may exceed 30 mph at times Thursday. Lexington and central KY will be in a Slight risk for severe weather Thursday with an Enhanced risk just to the northeast.

Once we move into the evening, we should see a slight decrease in action which will lead to a few leftover showers Thursday night and Friday. Temperatures will remain warm (low 70s) tomorrow, but the cold front will drop us to the upper 50s for about a day. The weekend will dry out and warm right back into the 70s ad we will stay very warm next week, too.

