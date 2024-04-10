Strong storms possible Thursday

The sun has been aloof today as the rain showers have remained in place for much of the day. Tonight we will see more scattered showers and even a thunderstorm or two with some wind.

Tomorrow, we have a similar day with rain around and a few thunderstorms with the chance for a strong to severe thunderstorm possible between midday and early afternoon. Some of these cells should have the tendency to drop heavy amounts of rain in a short amount of time, plus high wind gusts. Winds may exceed 30 mph at times Thursday. Lexington and central KY will be in a Slight risk for severe weather Thursday with an Enhanced risk just to the northeast.

Once we move into the evening, we should see a slight decrease in action which will lead to a few leftover showers Thursday night and Friday. Temperatures will remain warm (low 70s) tomorrow, but the cold front will drop us to the upper 50s for about a day. The weekend will dry out and warm right back into the 70s ad we will stay very warm next week, too.