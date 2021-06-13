Strong Storms Still Around

We're rolling into another active afternoon and evening as the same moist and humid atmospheric conditions exist here in the Bluegrass especially with the heat that has been around. Already a couple of Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have fired up around Lexington and we have the potential to see a few more move south throughout the evening hours. Be prepared for very heavy rain in any thunderstorm plus intense lightning and a few very strong wind gusts capable of breaking tree limbs and send your outdoor decor flying. Have a way to receive warnings for the rest of today. The greatest chance to see severe storms is still further northeast of us into West Virginia, Pennsylvania and New York. By sundown, the action will dwindle leaving us with a much less active and drier night followed by great weather coming up Monday and much of this work week. Temperatures will remain very warm tomorrow, but fall off into the 70s for mid week.