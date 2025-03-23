Strong storms still possible tonight

The first half of our weekend was nice, but today has been more active. Temperatures have ranged widely from north to south today....by about 30 degrees! The cold front will be coming in later tonight and will be bringing some soaking to heavy rain at times along with a few storms. Some of the thunderstorms might be strong mostly in south central KY where the marginal risk for severe weather sits. High winds are on the table with the passage of this front. Behind the front, we have more quiet weather in store for Monday. We might see a few clouds to start the day, but we'll gradually become sunny later on and high temperatures will work up to the low 60s. Tuesday will bring in a few more rain showers as we cool back to the 50s for two days. By Thursday, we get the sun back and we'll be well on our way to the mid 70s by the end of the work week. Another chance for showers and thunderstorms will be here next weekend.