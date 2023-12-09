Watch Now
Strong storms this evening

High winds and flooding possible
Weekend Forecast
Rain chances
Posted at 6:40 AM, Dec 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-09 06:40:57-05

Happy Saturday! Active weather moves in today with even some potential for some severe storms this evening. On and off showers will be possible throughout your Saturday with highs in the low 60s, but heavier rain and stronger storms will be popping up throughout the evening. Winds may exceed 30 mph as a cold front passes through. Light rain will continue into Sunday morning but we will dry out and stay cool by Sunday afternoon. We stay chilly and dry for the rest of the week.

Have a great day and stay weather aware!

