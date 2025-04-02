Strong storms through the night

It's been another very warm and windy day across the Bluegrass with a line of strong to severe thunderstorms coming through late tonight. Again, this will be an overnight event so you will need to have ways to be awakened should warnings be issued. Right now, we have a Wind Advisory in place until 1 am for gusts up to 50 mph. We also have a Flood Watch in effect until Sunday for multiple rounds of heavy rain on the way.

This line coming in tonight holds the potential for all modes of severe weather including damaging wind, hail, tornadoes and torrential rain. The timing will be between midnight and 5 am for the strongest storms, then more showers and thunderstorms lingering beyond Thursday morning. In fact, just plan on keeping the rain jacket or umbrella around for nearly all day Thursday. Friday will also hold showers and some thunder as the stalled out boundary just sits over us keeping the rain chances in place.

Over the next 5 days, we could see between 5 and 8 inches of rain for central and northern KY and 2 to 4 inches for southeastern and southern KY. If you live in a flood prone area, it is a good idea to plan now for some type of flooding. Remember to NEVER drive around barricades or through flooded roads! As we move on into the weekend, rain chances will hang around and eventually lift out of the area as temperatures tumble back down to the 50s Sunday and most of next week. We look much drier by Monday/Tuesday.