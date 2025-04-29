Watch Now
Strong storms Tuesday afternoon/evening

Strong to severe storms possible tonight
Severe risk
Stormtracker
Futuretrack
Posted

Stay weather aware this evening/afternoon. Central Kentucky is under an enhanced/slight risk for severe weather as strong storms develop along a cold front today with damaging winds as the main threat. Large hail and isolated tornadoes will be possible with these systems. The front will stall over central Kentucky, firing up more isolated showers and storms throughout the rest of the week. Our temperatures will remain in the upper 70s until the front finally moves through Saturday, leaving us cool on Derby day.

Stay safe this evening!

