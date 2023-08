Stay weather aware throughout your Monday. We have the potential to see some strong to severe storms throughout the day, starting in our late morning. A lot of the action will be east of I-75 with main threats being damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Be sure to watch out for flooding on roads today. Tuesday will be much nicer, with highs in the low 80s and partly cloudy skies. Rain and storm chances will return on Thursday and continue through the weekend.

Have a great day and stay safe.