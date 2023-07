Stay weather aware today! Some strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible throughout the late morning and afternoon. High winds, lightning, hail, and flooding will be possible. We will only warm to the low 80s today with so much cloud cover and rain keeping us a bit cooler. Sunday will be nicer with high pressure sliding in. We will stay mostly dry with the occasional stray shower and much warmer temperatures in the upper 80s/low 90s.

Have a great day and stay safe!