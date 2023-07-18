Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday evening

Stay weather aware this evening. Strong to severe storms possible during our early evening hours with threats of damaging winds, hail and heavy rain. The southwestern part of the state under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9pm Tuesday. Isolated rain and storm chances continue tomorrow afternoon as well with Central Kentucky under a marginal risk for severe weather. We continue to see this active pattern through Thursday before high pressure slides back in for the weekend, pushing in more sunshine and drier conditions.

