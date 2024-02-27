Strong to severe storms possible tonight

Stay weather aware tonight! Strong to severe storms will be possible late tonight and into Wednesday morning. Parts of central Kentucky are under an Enhanced Risk of severe weather. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts along with an isolated tornado possible. This is due to an approaching cold front. The line of storms will weaken as moves throughout our southeastern counties and our temperatures will drop throughout the day on Wednesday. We drop back to the 40s for Thursday with drier and calmer conditions for the rest of the week.

Stay safe this evening.