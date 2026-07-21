Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon

We have a risk for severe storms today with all hazards possible. Our highest impact could be strong, straight-lined winds, but we could still see a tornado or two. Storms will arrive by noon and continue through the evening hours. Our best times for severe weather will be in the early afternoon. All hazards will be possible. Make sure to stay weather-aware and have multiple ways to receive alerts. Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s ahead of our cold front, then drop to the lower 80s by midweek. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60s as cooler Canadian air moves into the Commonwealth.