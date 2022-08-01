Strong to severe storms this evening

The weekend and month of July are over and as we roll into a new work week and month, we continue to same kind of weather pattern. Still plenty of chances for showers exist not only today but much of this week. A cold front is draping over the northwestern part of the Ohio Valley and will slowly head our way today. We may see a few spotty showers through the morning and early afternoon, then some sky-clearing later on.

Any sun we see will allow more destabilization and heat to kick in. High temperatures should push up to the mid 80s this afternoon with a surge in humidity coming along as well. The cold front will send us rain and potentially strong thunderstorms late in the evening and overnight. Most of our area is under a slight risk for severe storms with a marginal risk in far southern KY. Risks with storms include strong to damaging winds and small hail. Very heavy rain is expected as well, but flooding risk remains low.

Once the front passes, we won't see cooler temperatures, in fact, we'll go the other direction and hit the mid/upper 80s early week then the low 90s mid week. One dry day is ahead and that is Wednesday, then more rain is likely through late week and the weekend.