Strong winds accompany rain

So far this weekend has been pretty quiet except for some clouds rolling in ahead of our next weather-maker. We lucked out with nice weather for Thanksgiving, and now we have some rain and wind coming in. Rain showers should begin late tonight and last through the night, dropping heavily at times, but not a washout. Sunday morning, showers will likely still be around, but not as widespread. Overall, rain totals are looking to be in the neighborhood of a quarter to half an inch, not as much as originally expected. A rumble of thunder is possible, but no severe storms are expected.

The rain is needed, but not the biggest story. The main focus tonight and Sunday will be the strong winds coming with the rain. Wind gusts could reach and even exceed 40 mph at times before noon Sunday. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 3 pm Sunday. Be sure to secure any loose decorations tonight if you want to keep them! Once the rain and wind clear out, we will hang onto the clouds for the rest of the weekend and even Monday too.

Temperatures will be mild, but cooler Monday then we warm back up to the low 60s Tuesday in preparation for another storm system for midweek.