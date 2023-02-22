Strong winds and rain showers tonight

What a warm, very spring-like day across the Commonwealth! Our previous high temperature record was 70 degrees set over 100 years ago in 1922 and today we shattered that record! The warmth has been nice, but it has also come with a price...the high winds! Strong wind gusts up to 46 mph have been recorded here in Lexington and may spots up to 40 mph across the state. This wind is partly caused by the warmth and we'll still see some strong gusts into the night as the primary cold front comes through and also brings rain. The Wind Advisory will remain in place until 1 AM.

Rain showers will begin to fall late this evening and last overnight. Most of the shower activity should be wrapped up by dawn Thursday, then clouds clear and we're set for another nice and warm afternoon. The record high for Thursday, February 23 is 80 degrees so it isn't as likely that we break it. A weaker, secondary cold front may bring in a stray shower tomorrow evening, otherwise we'll stay dry through late week.

I hope you have enjoyed the warmth because we will see a shift toward the cooler side starting Friday, lasting through the weekend and even next week too. Instead of the 70s, highs will return to the 40s, and 50s. Meteorological spring and March begin Wednesday and hopefully they come in quietly.