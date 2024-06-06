Stunning Friday ahead

Our end of the work week will be filled with drier air plus dry grounds and full sun. It's going to be a beauty of a day to enjoy! Dew point temperatures will drop sharply and hang in the 40s and 50s rather than 70s. Once again, there are several things going on this weekend, and we have decent weather to work with, however, there is a small chance for showers mainly on Sunday. Saturday will hold a small chance, but the majority will remain dry. Sunday will hold a 30 to 40% chance in the afternoon, but it will not be raining all day. Even next week looks to stay on the less active side as we look forward to a more dry middle part of the month. The temperature trend will actually be a bit cooler than normal, too. There will be a few days that hit 80 or above mainly late in the week.