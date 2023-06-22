Summer heat gets going soon

Today is the first full day of summer and it has not felt like it with clouds galore and air temperatures only in the upper 60s to low 70s. We have an increase in heat coming soon though as the low pressure slides on up the east coast and brings our rain chances down. Friday will still be another cloudy day with scattered rain showers still around. The afternoon may heat up enough to throw in a thundershower or two. The upcoming weekend will be better as we begin to dry out. It may bring chances to get the yards mowed after not needing a cut for such a long time.

Most of Sunday looks dry and we should see plenty of sunshine return. That will send our temperatures well into the 80s...most in the upper 80s. Another disturbance, though, moves in late Sunday into Monday. This will ramp up our rain and thunderstorm chances yet again, but will dwindle into Tuesday. By midweek, we are back to mostly dry, quiet and sunny weather as temperatures hang out around normal (mid 80s) for a change.