Summer heat surge on the way

After a lovely and quiet start to the work week, our Wednesday has been nice as well, but definitely feeling warmer. Now that we are rolling into the late week, we will see temperatures take a pretty big leap into the upper 80s and low 90s soon. This will not be record territory, but certainly well above normal. A couple of high pressures are responsible for the building heat dome across much of the nation. Our temperature trend will be running very summer-like for the weekend and for much of next week as well. Humidity will press into the muggies. Dry weather will persist at least until Friday where we have a small chance at a stray shower or thunderstorm, but very hit and miss. The weekend will be dry then small rain chances return for next week as we continue to deal with the high heat.