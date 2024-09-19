Summer keeps on giving

Our last few days of official summer are still pressing into the low 90s and the next few days look to be the same. Friday will be a hot one as we see quite a bit of sun and highs in the low 90s. Saturday, which is the final full day of summer, will be up around 93 degrees in the afternoon making for an extremely warm game day! Fall officially begins on Sunday, but we stay in the low 90s and mostly dry.

Sunday will bring a small chance for a stray shower or storm, but better rain chances will arrive in the new work week. The drought is still hanging on in the Commonwealth, too, and we need rain. Midweek looks to see a little more rain action around as temperatures finally begin to cool off some. Look for afternoon temperatures in the low 80s by Wednesday then the upper 70s on Thursday and Friday.