Summer-like Temperatures this Weekend

Posted at 7:19 AM, Sep 17, 2022
Happy Saturday! A warm weekend ahead with temperatures climbing to the mid 80s! We will have one last burst of summer before the official start of Fall. We will stay dry this weekend with plenty of sunshine over the next few days. Some showers are possible on Monday due to an approaching cold front but if we see any rain, it will be scattered.

We get warmer and warmer throughout the week, warming to the upper 80s heading into the work week. But, that won't last long. A cold front approaches heading into Thursday, cooling us back to the upper 70s just in time for the start of Fall!

Have a great weekend!

