Summer Rolls in with a Hot One

Although yesterday was not too active, we are in for a nicer, calmer weather day today, but it gets hot and the humidity sticks around. The muggies will linger all day today and part of Monday before our next cold front sweeps through the state. For today, enjoy a bit more sunshine and temperatures in the upper 80s, but feeling more like the low 90s. As you celebrate the dads in your life, be sure to do so safely. We'll switch gears as we walk into a new work week. Monday should begin calm, but a stronger cold front will roll through which is likely to bring us scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms especially in the afternoon and evening. Most of the state is already under a marginal risk for severe weather Monday and the main threats with storms will be strong winds and very heavy rain as there's still plenty of moisture to work with.

Claudette is still a tropical depression and will continue to head toward North Carolina then eventually be swept out to sea with this cold front later on Monday. Once we are past the front, big changes are coming again including a big drop in temperatures and the drying of air again. Later tonight marks the official start of summer, and ironically, summer takes a vacation mid week with high temperatures dipping to the low 70s Tuesday! Most of mid week looks great and we'll slowly warm back up...heading into the 80s again by late week.