Summer storms again Thursday

Our midweek has brought us scattered showers and thunderstorms with nearly stationary rains. As the storms have hovered, ponding on roads and in yards has been an issue. Keep an eye out for this as you head on through the evening. Once we get toward sunset, many of these showers will fade and we'll see some cloud-clearing into the night with lows around 70. For Thursday, it's a similar day as we should start dry, but see the storm action fire up in the warmest part of the day with high temperatures in the upper 80s. It's going to feel very summery toward late week and the weekend. The temperature trend will keep in the upper 80s to low 90s into next work week, too.