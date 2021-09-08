Summer Takes a Run at Us

Our stretch of lovely weather took a short hiatus today as a cold front came through. It brought us some rain, even some heavy downpours plus lightning and thunder around midday in Lexington. The Bluegrass Airport picked up one third of an inch of rain today while most of the viewing area saw one or two tenths of an inch. The front will push southeast this evening then roll on out of the state altogether later tonight. Look for clearing of skies which sets us up for another terrific stretch of weather for the remainder of the week and even through much of next week too.

Rain chances remain next to zero Thursday through the weekend. Because of the cold front, winds will shift and temperatures will remain in the mid/upper 70s through Friday then start to pick back up into the 80s for the weekend. Summer says it isn't over with yet as high temperatures soar up into the mid, maybe even upper, 80s into next week. The sunny trend will continue as well and our next shot at rain doesn't look reasonable until late in the week.