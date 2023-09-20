Summer temperatures hang around

We have had another lovely, warm day to enjoy here in Kentucky. Temperatures continue to warm into the low and mid 80s across the Commonwealth with even more warmth is coming up tomorrow and Friday. Average highs for this time of very late summer should be in the upper 70s and we're well above that. Even into the extended forecast, we are still looking warmer-than-normal toward the end of September. Very dry conditions continue and we are needing rain. The next few days will hold no chance for it, but next week brings in a couple of weather-makers that just may bring us some shower activity. A look at the next 7 days rain totals shows we could pick up three quarters of an inch or more, so here's hoping! The official Autumn season begins on Saturday, though temperatures will still feel summer-like for the next week or so.