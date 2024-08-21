Summer temperatures return

Watch Now
Happy Wednesday! Another gorgeous day throughout the Bluegrass with a very fall-ish feel... but summer returns starting tomorrow! Highs return to the mid 80s on Thursday as the winds start to shift from the south. High pressure keeps us dry and sunny and slow moves towards the east moving into the weekend. Speaking of the weekend, we get even hotter! Highs return to the low/mid 90s, so be sure to practice your heat safety and hydrate throughout the next few days. Our next chance for rain won't be until next week.

Have a great evening!

