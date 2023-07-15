Watch Now
Summery finish to weekend

Temperatures push toward 90° again
Posted at 5:02 PM, Jul 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-15 17:02:10-04

After our soggy Saturday where the north part of our area picked up between 1 and 2 inches of rain early today, we will calm down tonight and for Sunday, too. Now that the ground is nice and saturated, there's a good possibility that we see fog develop into the night and last toward dawn Sunday. Tomorrow, as we welcome the sunshine back, temperatures will really take off. Highs are forecast to be in the upper 80s toward 90 degrees so you'll need to stay hydrated if outdoors, and especially if working outside. Remember, the amount of time it will take to sunburn will be low as the UV index will be high.

Winds will be coming out of the northwest and smoke/haze is expected to arrive for the afternoon/evening. Look for reduced air quality in the later part of the day. The entire day looks dry, but we see another round of rain and storms roll in for Monday. That will set the work week off on an active note and we keep it that way with daily chances for rain and storms all the way toward next weekend. Eventually, rain chances do come down past Thursday, but temperatures really stay in the mid to upper 90s all week.

