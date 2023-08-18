Sun-filled weekend coming

Our Friday's weather has been so nice with comfortable heat and humidity levels and plenty of sun. Tonight, with cooler, dry air on the way, temperatures will be falling off into the mid-50s! That will give the AC a chance to rest before it begins working overtime next week.

The heat ridge is being activated as we speak...farther west and will move in our direction soon. Saturday's highs will be around the mid-80s, but the low 90s are ahead on Sunday. The weekend will be fully dry, so it will be nice for whatever you have planned...outdoor-wise.

Once we move beyond the weekend, the heat will climb to and stay in the mid-90s for much of the work week. Rain chances also remain very low during that time.