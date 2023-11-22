Sun returns for Thanksgiving Day

Today has been very November-like with clouds galore and cool temperatures, but we're about to see a vast improvement for the holiday tomorrow. Clouds will begin to clear out tonight and full sun is set to bring us a lovely Thanksgiving Day. The weather will cooperate for whatever outdoor activities you have planned for Turkey Day and even beyond into Black Friday. The temperature trend will keep in the low/mid 50s through much of the weekend, but we will be dry until Sunday. Game day against Louisville is nice, but cool. Rain chances do return for the second half of the weekend, so that may through a kink in your travel plans returning home. Much of next week looks dry again, but another cold blast comes in making it feel more like the start of the Christmas season.