Sunday brings the heat again!

What a fabulous weekend we've seen so far. Temperatures have hit the low and mid 80s for many spots here across the Commonwealth and we have at least one more very warm day ahead of us. Sunday will bring us nearly the same conditions as today. Temperatures will begin in the low 60s early then climb right back into the low/mid 80s for the afternoon with a strong, warm breeze most of the day. Soak in the warmth because we have another cold front on the move as we head toward early work week.

Monday will bring us a pretty decent shot at rain showers and even a thunderstorm or two. Our temperatures will dip only into the mid/upper 70s for Monday then the cold front will do it's job, sending us down into the upper 50s for a couple of days near midweek. Overnight or early morning lows will likely dip into the low 30s bringing the frost potential back once again so don't plant the plants just yet! We will gradually warm back into the mid 60s by late week as we see a drier stretch return.