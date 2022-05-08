Sunday brings the sunshine

Although it was a cool, cloudy and drizzly day across the Bluegrass, there are signs that nicer weather is coming for tomorrow. Sun is already beginning to peak out at Louisville where the KY Derby just wrapped up. These bright rays are heading our direction for Sunday. Tonight, clouds will begin to clear out and it may be a cool night and start to Sunday morning with lows dipping to the mid 40s, but we'll warm up through the afternoon with highs expected to be into the upper 60s. Some in southern KY will see 70 degrees. That is only the start of the warmth as most of next week, we're set for the low 80s for a good stretch! The rain is over and we'll dry out for at least the next 5 days. Sunshine will be the name of the game from Sunday through at least Thursday. Toward the end of the week and into next weekend, rain and storm chances do creep back in, but we have many days to enjoy before that happens!