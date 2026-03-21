Sunday gets hot!

Our first weekend of spring is off to a wonderful start with sunshine and warmth, but things will become more active at the end of Sunday. For most of the day tomorrow, we'll be dry and hot with temperatures well into the 80s. The record high temperature for Lexington tomorrow is 82 and I think we will break that. A cold front will sweep through late Sunday night bringing with it rain, wind and potentially hail. Storms could become strong to severe in the overnight again. By Monday, the rain is gone and so is the warmth. Temperatures will drop back to the mid 50s for a couple of days before we work up to the mid 60s on Wednesday. Almost a repeat of last week minus the snow.