Sunday gloom comes with showers

Most of our Saturday has been dry, but a few sprinkles have been around and will for tonight, too. Cloudy skies and gloom will be the name of the game for tomorrow. The low pressure to the west will begin to move east toward Kentucky. Our chance for rain showers will increase to around 30% and I believe most of what is coming in will not reach the ground, but have an umbrella for Sunday just in case. High temperatures will only be around 60 degrees or so then drop off a bit (mid to upper 50s) next week as we see rain chances come up especially mid week. Rain totals in the next 5 days could approach 2 inches as our weather will keep unsettled for a few days before drying out for Halloween.