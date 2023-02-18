Sunday is last sunny one for a while

After a nice, but cool Saturday, we will continue the dry trend for the remainder of our weekend. A very very stray sprinkle can't be ruled out tonight, but most of that moisture will remain well above our heads and roof tops. A few leftover clouds may linger Sunday morning then we return to sunny skies and warming temperatures. Many will press into the upper 50s tomorrow with the south more likely to reach 60 degrees. Sunday will be the last of the completely dry days for a while as we have a few different disturbances coming in that will bring scattered rain chances off and on through the work week. At this time, Wednesday looks to be the most active but also one of the warmest. Temperatures will push up into the low/mid 70s for mid week before another slight cool-down for late week and weekend.