Sunday is still cold

Our weekend has been a quiet one so far, but today has been frigid. The sunshine has been nice, but the clear skies will give way to more clouds tonight. Temperatures will drop to the teens and feel even colder. Clouds will be around for much of Sunday and a narrow band of snow could put down some flakes around northeastern KY. The rest of Sunday will be dry and that trend continues into early week. Slowly but surely temperatures will move out of the 20s and 30s and head toward the 40s and 50s for most of the new work week. Highs might even get close to 60 degrees on Tuesday with a strong pull from the south. Thawing will be inevitable. Rain chances will show up mid and late week.