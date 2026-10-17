Sunday starts with frost

This weekend got underway with several clouds, but the sunshine returned late this afternoon and now we are in for nothing but sunshine in the coming days. Temperatures tonight will tumble to the low to mid 30s and as skies remain clear, that is the perfect setup for areas of frost to develop. This will be the first frost of the season so be sure to cover the plants. A Frost Advisory is in effect for southern and eastern KY until 9 am. Fayette county and northern KY are under a Freeze Warning. Sunday morning will start cold, but we will warm into the low to mid 60s later in the day. Rain chances stay far away as we move into the new work week thanks to high pressure which will hover the Ohio Valley. Daily high temperatures will warm a little bit to the upper 60s to low 70s which will keep us right around average for this time of the year.