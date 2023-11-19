Sunday sunshine coming

After a lovely Saturday, we look forward to another beautiful weekend day tomorrow. Sunday will hold all the sun you will want. Temperatures will begin very chilly in the morning but we warm to the upper 50s later in the afternoon and we stay dry, too. Early week is a different story as a couple of weather-makers come in and bring very needed rain to us. Some of those showers may even be heavy into Tuesday. Once we get to Wednesday, we will begin to dry out and that carries us into Thanksgiving Day which also looks dry and slightly cooler than normal. Another round of cool air will arrive next weekend.