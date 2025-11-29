Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Sunday takes a turn for the frigid

More colder-than-normal weather ahead
ERT345.jpg
wlex
ERT345.jpg
7YUI78.jpg
UKI8I9.jpg
Posted

Today has been a fairly dreary day, but we have managed to keep dry for the most part. That will change this evening and tonight as the front will come through. This front will provide some light rain showers for most of Kentucky with the small chance for a snowflake to mix in north. Rain will wrap up early tonight and we'll stay cloudy overnight with temperatures in the mid 30s, but it's about to get much colder on Sunday. Temperatures will be the warmest in the morning and fall throughout the day, but we'll see many clouds and stay mostly dry. It will also be breezy tomorrow. Wind chills are likely to be in the teens to low 20s all day. Monday will be similar and stay cold. Another possible winter weather producer will arrive late Monday and Tuesday and there is a chance for snow then, but totals and timing will be lined out in the next day or so.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18