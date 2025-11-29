Sunday takes a turn for the frigid

Today has been a fairly dreary day, but we have managed to keep dry for the most part. That will change this evening and tonight as the front will come through. This front will provide some light rain showers for most of Kentucky with the small chance for a snowflake to mix in north. Rain will wrap up early tonight and we'll stay cloudy overnight with temperatures in the mid 30s, but it's about to get much colder on Sunday. Temperatures will be the warmest in the morning and fall throughout the day, but we'll see many clouds and stay mostly dry. It will also be breezy tomorrow. Wind chills are likely to be in the teens to low 20s all day. Monday will be similar and stay cold. Another possible winter weather producer will arrive late Monday and Tuesday and there is a chance for snow then, but totals and timing will be lined out in the next day or so.