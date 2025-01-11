Sunday warm-up coming

After many days in the frozen Tundra, we finally came up to around or even slightly above freezing today and saw a good amount of sunshine! Others saw a few leftover snow showers. Snow totals from yesterday's storm were right around the forecast. Areas around Lexington saw 2 to 3 inches, while parts of southern KY picked up 4 to 5 inches. It will take several days of warmth and sun to melt, but we will give it a good chance tomorrow as we hit the mid and upper 30s! Added sunshine will also help with melting, but watch for falling ice! As we head on into a new work week, things look to remain pretty quiet, but another shot of cold air arrives mid week. Later in the week, we actually have a chance for rain as we warm into the low 40s.