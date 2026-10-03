Sunday warms up more

Our first weekend of October is underway and so far it has been a quiet and a warm one. Temperatures will fall off to the lower 50s tonight/early Sunday morning, but the afternoon will warm back up to and even above normal. Highs on Sunday are likely to reach the mid to upper 70s as a surge of warmth moves in just before a reinforcing shot of cooler air early in the new work week. If you like the fall feel, you will get more of it on Monday and Tuesday. The next several days will be very dry ones, in fact, we don't see any chance for rain until next weekend. The temperature trend will, once again, head back in the upward direction after Tuesday. Highs will linger in the low to mid 80s for a few days as we get a lot of sunshine, too.