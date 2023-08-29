Sunnier days ahead

Happy Tuesday! A few lingering showers and storms possible this evening in our southeastern counties, but most of us will stay dry and partly cloudy through the night. Tomorrow will be much clearer and sunnier with highs lingering in the low/mid 80s. All eyes remain on Florida as Hurricane Idalia looks to make landfall on Wednesday morning, curving northeast. For us, we won't see much impact and will stay mostly dry with lots of sunshine throughout the week. We continue to get warmer and warmer throughout the week and into our weekend.

Have a great evening!