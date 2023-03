Happy Sunday! It is a chilly start to the day but warm weather will be accompanied by sunshine this afternoon. We will reach the mid/upper 60s today with some areas further south reaching the low 70s! For the start of the work week, we have a few rain chances for Monday morning in our northern counties and highs in the low 60s. We stay in the 60s and 50s throughout the week with a few rain showers possible on Friday through next weekend.

Have a great day!