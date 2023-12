Happy Monday! A quiet week is ahead with some sunshine in our forecast! Mornings will continue to be chilly with temperatures in the mid/upper 20s and highs reaching the upper 40s and low 50s. A cold front approaches by mid-week but it will be a dry front, which means we stay sunny and clear through the work week. With high pressure in control we get to enjoy some sunny afternoons. More rain chances move in next weekend.

