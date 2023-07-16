Watch Now
Sunny and hazy Sunday

Posted at 9:19 AM, Jul 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-16 09:19:01-04

Happy Sunday! Drier conditions are in store for today along with some sunshine this afternoon. But, of course, once the sun comes out, wildfire smoke from Canada returns, giving us a hazy day and impacting our air quality. Highs will be in the mid/upper 80s today, but we cool down slightly tomorrow with more cloud cover and rain chances. Storms will be possible Monday afternoon ahead of a weak cold front, helping isolated storms/showers fire up in the afternoon. Isolated storm chances linger through the week.

Have a great day!

