Sunny and hazy Sunday

Happy Sunday! Drier conditions are in store for today along with some sunshine this afternoon. But, of course, once the sun comes out, wildfire smoke from Canada returns, giving us a hazy day and impacting our air quality. Highs will be in the mid/upper 80s today, but we cool down slightly tomorrow with more cloud cover and rain chances. Storms will be possible Monday afternoon ahead of a weak cold front, helping isolated storms/showers fire up in the afternoon. Isolated storm chances linger through the week.

Have a great day!