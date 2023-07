Happy Monday! Beautiful weather is in store for the next few days. High pressure has taken control, keeping us dry and sunny for the next few days with highs in the mid-80s. We get hotter and hotter through Wednesday with highs reaching the upper 80s/low 90s. But, the calm conditions won't last too long. Isolated showers and storms will push back in Thursday with more rain chances through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Have a great day!